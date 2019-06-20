LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Wednesday with a gun and a bulletproof vest in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jeffersonville, Ind.
According to Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker, officers were called to Amazon at 900 Patrol Rd. just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a suspicious person on the property. They found Ryan Russell, of New Salisbury, Ind., wearing body armor and carrying a holstered handgun in the parking lot.
Russell was arrested for possession of a handgun without a permit. Police did not say whether or not the gun was loaded.
Upon investigation, Parker said police learned Russell was not an Amazon employee but was accompanying a friend, who had applied to work for the company, to the building.
"While speaking with investigators, Russell did not communicate any criminal intent or ill will towards Amazon," Parker said in a statement.
