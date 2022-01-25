LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to reckless homicide from a fatal stabbing in Jeffersonville last October.
Tynae Couts, 21, was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to a reduced charge last December. She was sentenced by a Clark County Judge on Tuesday.
Corlaysia Meaux, 21, was stabbed to death at the Northtown Terrace Apartments on National Avenue in Jeffersonville on Oct. 11, 2021.
Family members of Meaux said Couts was her best friend, and an altercation started at the apartment.
Police said Couts learned that Meaux was dead while she was being questioned by police. According to court documents, she tried to harm herself and had to be restrained.
