LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death Monday in Jeffersonville originally told officers the victim stabbed herself in the chest.
According to a probable cause affidavit that was released Tuesday, Jeffersonville Police officers were sent the Northtown Terrace complex at 241 National Ave., near Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard, on the report of an "unconscious and unresponsive female" at 6 a.m. That woman was transported by EMS to Clark Memorial Hospital, where she later died.
The victim is identified by court documents, but WDRB News is withholding that identity until confirmation that next-of-kin has been notified.
According to the probably cause affidavit, Tynae Couts was on the scene when officers arrived and was trying to render aid to the victim. Police said Couts initially told them the woman stabbed herself, but when confronted about the claim, Couts ultimately admitted to stabbing her after they had an argument in the front yard.
"Couts maintained that she had accidentally stabbed (the victim) by the stove in the kitchen," court documents state. "However, blood and physical evidence in the kitchen indicated the attack took place by the back door on the opposite end of the kitchen."
Police said Couts learned that the woman was dead while she was being questioned by police. According to court documents, she tried to harm herself and had to be restrained.
Couts is charged with murder.
