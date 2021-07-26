LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was in court Monday, two weeks after he was cited for allegedly threatening Jefferson County Public Superintendent Marty Pollio and other district officials.
A judge ordered 43-year-old Bradley Linzy to stay at least 500 feet away from Pollio, and he's not allowed to carry a gun in his car.
According to court documents, JCPS security officers cited Linzy after he showed up at the VanHoose Education Center on Newburg Road on July 12, and began arguing with staff about the JCPS mask policy.
The citation says staff members asked Linzy to leave several times, but he refused. He was eventually found with his car in the rear of the building, where he admitted to having a gun inside the car.
"I carry a firearm regardless," Linzy said in an interview with WDRB News. "That's a separate thing. I have a constitutional right to carry a firearm, and I do that anyway. That's not something I did just because I was going down there."
Authorities said previously that Linzy started to leave, but when he saw JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio exit the building, he jumped out of his car and "aggressively" approached him. The citation states Linzy followed Pollio, yelling that his life was "f***ing over," as well as his "career as you know it!"
Linzy told WDRB those were not his exact words, but he did admit that he used profanities.
"I said, your career is over. I said your life is over as it pertains to your career," Linzy claimed. "I said cuss words -- cuss words are part of my everyday vernacular."
Authorities say Linzy added that, "You don't know what I'm capable of doing!" But Linzy told WDRB on July 14 that statement was not said as a threat.
"When the security fellow ... who approached me before I approached Dr. Pollio ... asked me if I had any weapons, I said, 'Yes I do. I have a constitutional carry.' And he said, 'Where is it?' and I said, 'Right now it's under my seat,'" said Linzy. "He (security) said, 'That's fine, that's fine, I just want to make sure you're not a threat to anybody.' I was like, 'Yeah I get it, you don't know what I'm capable of and stuff like that and I totally get it.'
"That's where the statement, 'You don't know what I'm capable of' came from, because I was agreeing with the man," Linzy said.
Linzy said he went to the district office after calling multiple times to try to speak to someone about the district's mask mandate. He said he is concerned for his 10-year-old daughter who is on the autism spectrum.
“With these mask mandates, and her being in a mask, and all of her peers being in a mask, it makes it doubly hard for her to understand people’s emotions,” he said.
Linzy, who says he plans to run for a seat on the school board, has a YouTube channel with videos about guitars and other instruments, with more than 120,000 followers.
At Monday's arraignment, the judge entered a plea of not guilty on Linzy's behalf on misdemeanor charges of terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He's due back in on Sept. 17.
