NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man charged in a double homicide at a New Albany gas station last year.
Cherok Ameer Douglass was found guilty of two counts of murder, attempted murder and robbery. He was also found guilty on enhanced firearm charges and being a habitual offender.
The shootings happened April 7, 2022, at the Circle K near the intersection of Beechwood Avenue and Grant Line Road in New Albany. That's where police found Douglass's wife, Brandee Douglass and Lorin Yelle dead from gunshot wounds.
Police said Douglass fled the scene in a red SUV, then got out of the vehicle and ran into The Onion Restaurant & Tea House. Inside, he allegedly took a woman hostage and forced her at gunpoint into a silver SUV. Police said the woman eventually fell from the vehicle and was injured.
After that, police said Douglass drove the SUV at officers. Police opened fire, Douglass was shot and crashed his vehicle.
