LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a juvenile on Thursday who allegedly stole a car and hit multiple civilian and police vehicles while on a high-speed chase.
Sgt. Matt Sanders said around noon, officers tried to stop a vehicle they believed contained two possible carjacking suspects.
The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed in the areas of St Andrew's Church road, Blanton, Brooklawn, Windmere, and Jamacia before ending in the 3200 block of Fordhaven.
Police said the driver, a juvenile, was arrested. The passenger fled into an apartment in the area and police surrounded the building. Just before 2 p.m., police said they collapsed their perimeter and the incident had concluded.
It's unknown at this time if the passenger was taken into custody.
Police said at least three civilian vehicles and four police vehicles were damaged in the chase. There were no injuries.
