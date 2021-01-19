LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile male was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Churchill Downs, on the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue.
The victim was found dead inside a vehicle by Louisville Metro Police Department Fourth Division Officers. A second shooting victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
