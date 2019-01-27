LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky deputy was injured in a crash that happened after he was hit in the face by a brick.
WKYT reports that police say it happened Sunday around 4:45 a.m. in Boyle County.
The deputy was traveling to investigate reports that someone was throwing bricks at passing semis, when a brick came through his own windshield.
Police say the brick hit the deputy in the face, which caused him to crash his cruiser, which rolled over several times. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the suspect's vehicle is a dark-colored passenger car.
A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 859-238-1220.
