LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate who had been on the run since February was found in Breckinridge County.
Five months ago, Troy Hammons, 34, who was housed at the LaRue County Jail, was on work release from the LaRue County Jail near the county's board of education building in Hodgenville.
On Saturday, several agencies, including Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, found Hammons hiding in a remote area of Breckinridge County. He is back in custody with a second-degree escape charge.
He's expected in court Wednesday.
