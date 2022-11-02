LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A LaRue County man is facing charges in connection to the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
According to the Department of Justice, Joseph Howe, 40, of Magnolia, was arrested Friday in Elizabethtown.
Court documents say Howe left a rally in Washington, D.C. at the Ellipse where former President Donald Trump was speaking and went to the Capitol.
Howe and others confronted officers near a bike rack at the Capitol steps and he was seen wearing a body armor-type vest, a gas mask and goggles, according to prosecutors.
Investigators said Howe shoved a police officer before kicking a door to the Capitol and entering the building.
Howe is facing a number of charges, including assaulting law enforcement, obstruction and destruction of government property. His initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
