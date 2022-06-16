LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 86-year-old Henry County man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said Thursday.
KSP said the Cabinet for Health and Family Services shared a complaint that a 14-year-old girl had been abused. An investigation led police to determining Gary Clark, of Pleasureville, as a suspect. He admitted to numerous acts of sexual abuse on the girl.
Police said the acts began when the child was a baby and continued over a span of multiple years.
According to KSP, Clark is charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age.
Clark was booked in the Oldham County Detention Center. He's being held on a $50,000 bond.
