LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police is investigating after a fatal police pursuit Sunday afternoon in Hardin County.
According to police, a pursuit with officers and a speeding Yamaha motorcycle began around 2:52 p.m. on the Western Kentucky Parkway near 132 mile maker.
A trooper initiated emergency equipment, but the motorcyclist didn't stop. The motorcyclist continued to travel on the parkway and onto Interstate 65, entering at 91 mile marker.
After exiting I-65 three miles further northbound, the motorcyclist lost control on the off ramp. He or she was critically injured and taken to Hardin County EMS but was pronounced dead there.
