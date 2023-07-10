LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was pulled over by a suspect posing as a police officer in Trimble County on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP said the woman was driving in Trimble County on U.S. 421 and Burton Hill Road when a black Dodge Challenger attempted a traffic stop. A male suspect placed a blue light on the top of the car and activated the light, according to police.
Police said the victim pulled over to the side of the road and the suspect exited his vehicle and approached her with what was believed to be a knife. She drove away from the scene and went to KSP Post 5.
The vehicle is believed to be a newer model black Dodge Challenger. The suspect is a white male around 5-foot-10. He was wearing a blue hoodie and jeans when he approached the victim.
Police describe the light on the vehicle as a rooftop magnetic light.
The Trimble County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that similar reports were made in Gallatin County a few weeks ago.
KSP is conducting an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Post 5 at (502) 532-6363.
Police encourage drivers who feel uncomfortable with the circumstances of being pulled over to turn on hazard lights and drive the speed limit with emergency flashers on to a populated area.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.