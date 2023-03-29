LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky priest known for doing good deeds around the world was robbed in Arizona.
Rev. Jim Sichko was in Chandler, near Phoenix, when he said he was followed from a bank to a grocery store. He posted on Twitter the suspects smashed a window, took his bag and ran.
FIRST TIME - I GOT ROBBED! The assailants followed me from the bank to the grocery store. As I pulled in, they pulled next to me - smashed my window, took my bank bag and fled. BLK Chevy Traverse or Equinox, Blacked out windows - Chandler,AZ - I AM OK AND THATS ALL THAT MATTERS.… pic.twitter.com/l7cVnR9ZvB— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) March 28, 2023
Sichko was not hurt in the robbery.
He was speaking at an Arizona church but has since returned to Kentucky.
Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky, until he was named a "Papal Missionary" by the Vatican. His orders, from the pope, are to bring mercy, kindness, happiness and positivity.
