LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pope Francis has a new pair of kicks from Kentucky.
Rev. Jim Sichko, from Lexington, gifted the pope with new shoes while he was in Rome.
Presented Pope Francis today with customized KICKS by TRUE BLUE CUSTOMS! @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/tl7fyd7WZ5— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) October 12, 2022
The shoes were made in Lexington at True Blue Customs.
Sichko used to serve at a church in Richmond, Kentucky, until he was named a "Papal Missionary" by the Vatican. His orders, from the pope, are to bring mercy, kindness, happiness and positivity.
Sichko said he is grateful he was able to represent the entire state of Kentucky for Pope Francis.
