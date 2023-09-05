A Lexington woman was arrested after allegedly stealing morphine from a nursing home in Anderson County, reported by LEX18.
Abigail Hall was arrested on Aug. 27 for stealing medication from Heritage Hall nursing facility in Lawrenceburg, according to LEX18. Hall is a registered nurse.
Lawrenceburg Police went to the nursing facility on a report that an employee was leaving intoxicated, reported by LEX18. Police said Hall was found in her vehicle as she failed to signal turning onto Main Street.
A nurse told police Hall went into the bathroom at the nursing home and stayed for a long period of time. Hall admitted to police that she had been taking bottles of morphine since January.
She was booked in Shelby County Detention Center.