LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the Portland neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Portland Plaza around 9:30 p.m. That's not far from North 33rd Street.
Once on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Mitchell said he was pronounced dead on scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
