LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Lyndon in August.
On Aug. 14, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed on La Grange Road, near UPS Drive, according to police. A week later, LMPD released surveillance video that they said shows the suspect.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the department, said Kevin L. Thompson, 29, was arrested.
Thompson turned himself in to police, LMPD said.
