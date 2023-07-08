LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police announced Saturday they had arrested a woman who's been accused of killing her 18-month-old granddaughter in a hit-and-run.
LMPD said they had arrested 51-year-old Lisa Tesch on Friday in connection to the hit-and-run that took place on June 16 on Hospitality Way in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
She was arrested in the 200 block of Glendora Avenue. Police said she was with a family member, 34-year-old Joshua David, and he was also arrested. Both are in custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.
In June, police said Tesch was seen on security video running over her granddaughter, 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell -- in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just off I-65 in Jeffersonville.
In the spring of 2021 -- Tesch pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges after being arrested in the summer of 2020.
Previous court documents show Tesch pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement in 2019. Charges related to possession of marijuana and narcotics were later dismissed.
She also pleaded guilty to violating home detention in March 2019.
The mugshot for David was not available at this time. His current charges are also unknown.
Lisch's bond has been initially set at $50,000 cash.
