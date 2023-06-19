LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersonville Police say the woman responsible for the death of her 18-month-old granddaughter last week has a lengthy criminal history.
This is not the first time 51-year-old Lisa G. Tesch has been a fugitive. Her criminal history over the last few years includes reckless driving, running from police and drug possession of narcotics and marijuana.
In the most recent incident, it ended in tragedy.
Investigators say Friday Tesch was seen on security video running over her granddaughter -- 18-month-old Eleanor Campbell -- in the parking lot of the Motel 6 just off I-65 in Jeffersonville. Tesch left the scene and police are still looking for her.
Campbell died at the hospital.
Tesch is considered armed and dangerous. She could be driving a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Kentucky license plate KY:A9Z280.
In the spring of 2021 -- Tesch pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges after being arrested in the summer of 2020.
Previous court documents show Tesch pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail time for reckless driving and resisting law enforcement in 2019. Charges related to possession of marijuana and narcotics were later dismissed.
She also pleaded guilty to violating home detention in March 2019.
Over the weekend we talked with Michael McNear, who was staying at the motel when the incident happened. McNear told us he saw young children playing in the parking lot throughout the week. He said he stepped out of his room Friday morning when he saw police lights.
"It's rough, you say to get the image out, it's just knowing that a kid's not going to be able to live life," McNear said.
If you see Tesch or her Trailblazer, dial 911. Do not attempt to approach her as she is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Tesch or the vehicle is asked to call the Jeffersonville Police Department's Detective Division at 812-285-6535, or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).
