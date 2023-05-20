LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child and woman were taken to the hospital after being shot in the Russell neighborhood Saturday evening.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said the call for the shooting came in just after 10:30 p.m. in the area of 24th and Magazine Street.
Police then found a 5-year-old child and a woman who both had been shot. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the woman also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital.
A 3-year-old child was with the victims but wasn't injured. The woman who was shot, is the mother of both children.
Police said an investigation hasn't determined if the victims were the intended targets.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Squad is investigating and there aren't any known suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
