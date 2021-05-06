LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man showed up at Norton Hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.
Officers with the LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a reported shooting just before 7:30 p.m. at Preston Highway and Grade Lane, near the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, but were not able to find a victim, department spokesperson Alicia Smiley said in a statement.
Smiley said officers checked with area hospitals and a man was found at Norton Hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators believe the man was shot inside a vehicle near Preston Highway and Grade Lane before showing up at the hospital.
He was transported from Norton to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening, according to Smiley.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police have not made any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
