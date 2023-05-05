LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating, after a woman showed up at Jewish Hospital early Friday with a gunshot wound.
The woman arrived at the hospital about 20 minutes after LMPD officers from the First Division responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 2:30 a.m. near 18th and Magazine Street, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley. Officers searched the area but didn't find anything.
Investigators said the woman told them she was driving in the area of 18th and Magazine "when a vehicle pulled up next to her and began firing." The woman told police she then drove herself to the hospital. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to the release.
It was the second investigation overnight involving shots being fired at moving vehicles. About an hour earlier, around 2:30 a.m., a man was shot while driving in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Blvd.
It's not clear if the shootings are related.
First Division detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the LMPD crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the online LMPD crime Tip Portal.
