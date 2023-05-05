LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD detectives are investigating after two people were shot as they were driving in two separate incidents about an hour apart.
In the first incident, a man was shot as he was driving on the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard early Friday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m., according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's when officers responded to reports of a shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-264 near the 9 mile marker.
When officers arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, but his injuries did not appear life-threatening, according to the release.
About an hour later, police said a woman was shot while driving near the intersection of South 18th Street and Magazine Street. The woman told police a vehicle pulled up next to her and began firing. She was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
It is not clear if shootings are related.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
