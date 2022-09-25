LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway.
LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The man, who has since been identified as Ahmed Nafa Abdul Jabar, 37, died at University Hospital on Friday. He was shot several times, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
"If we as people could learn how to resolve our problems without resorting to violence, that would help tremendously," Meagher said.
Meagher said at the time that all parties were accounted for after the shooting.
"We're not looking for anybody," Meagher said. "People want to know if there is somebody outstanding, and I can tell you that there is not."
The shooting shut down the interstate for several hours last weekend.
