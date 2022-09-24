LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville murder victim is still grieving, waiting for answers, and praying for closure, after one year.
This weekend marks one year since 26-year-old Terry Smith Jr. was shot and killed.
So far, there have been no arrests in the case and that's why his family and friends were at Waterfront Park on Saturday.
There was also a very emotional and powerful message for the killer — a message that will probably surprise a lot of people.
"I just want justice for my son," said Charlitta Smith, Terry Smith Junior’s mother. "I know there is no reason that he shouldn't be here today."
The range of emotion went from sadness, to anger and surprisingly, forgiveness.
"He will be missed, and I will continue to pray for whoever killed my son, but I do want justice," said Charlitta Smith. "I'd like to know why. Even if it was a mistake, just tell me you are sorry. I'll forgive you. I will!"
Although it has been a year, Smith is still grieving her son.
"Terry will be forever missed, I will forever love him," she said.
On Sept. 24, 2021, Terry Smith Jr. was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway.
"My son was on his way to work," said Charlitta Smith. Terry Junior was a bus driver for JCPS.
Since the murder, there have been no arrests. That's why family members gathered at Waterfront Park on Saturday.
"We know no more what happened today than we did the day it happened," said a family member. "We need closure."
In addition to sharing some of their frustrations and concerns, one-by-one, loved ones shared stories and memories of Smith.
"Terry and I met in high school," said Azucena Garduno.
Garduno and Smith were high school classmates and have a son together.
"He used to write me little notes and right out of high school," said Garduno. "He went to Western Kentucky and we started dating then. We had our son a year later. He was a great, outgoing father."
Loved ones also celebrated Smith's life and legacy with a walk on the Big Four Bridge, t-shirts, Chinese lanterns, and messages. The messages were for Smith.
"Just to rest in peace," said Garduno.
And you may be surprised to hear what Charlitta Smith had to say about the person who killed her son.
"I would hug him," she said. "Just because he came forward, to tell the truth."
If you have any information about the case, you can call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it here.
Related Stories:
'No new leads, no suspects' | Saturday marks 1 year since Louisville father was shot, killed on I-264
- Former LMPD detective speaks out after he says he was wrongfully terminated for PTSD
- Woman remembers fiancé killed in shooting on Watterson Expressway
- Victim identified in shooting, crash on Watterson Expressway
- Police investigating numerous shooting on Watterson Expressway in past 12 months
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.