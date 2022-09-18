LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A man was shot on Watterson Expressway near Cane Run Road Saturday night, according to Shively police.
Investigators said around 11 p.m. Saturday a shooting victim showed up at University Hospital. The unidentified man in his 40’s was pronounced dead.
Police said their investigation led them to the Watterson but haven’t made any arrests.
Shively Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information can call the department at 502-448-6181 or the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.