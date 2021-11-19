LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed and an LMPD officer was shot early Friday morning on I-264 in Shively.
The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday on the Watterson Expressway near Dixie Highway.
An LMPD officer was working a traffic detail as construction crews were setting up for routine maintenance when he heard a gunshot, according to LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
Police say the suspect shot and killed a construction worker then walked over to the police car and shot the officer. The officer was able to chase down the suspect and shot him a "couple times," per Chief Shields.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be ok.
The officer was also taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
Police are not sure of the suspect's motive or where exactly he came from before shooting.
Kentucky State Police will take over the investigation per protocol since an LMPD officer fired his weapon.
I-264 is shut down in both directions at Dixie Highway. Dixie Highway is also shut down from the I-264 ramps to Crums Lane.
