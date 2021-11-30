LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a shooting on the Watterson Expressway.
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on I-264 near Cane Run Road.
Louisville Metro Police originally identified the woman as a "juvenile teen." Shively Police which is now leading the investigation says the woman is actually 20-years-old.
Shively Police say a car drove up beside the car the woman was in and opened fire. Shively police say they don't know whether the woman was a target.
No one has been arrested.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-930-2SPD.
This is the second shooting on the Watterson Expressway in November.
