LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Walgreens on New Cut Road was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, and Louisville Metro Police said the suspects are on the run.
The robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Walgreens near the intersection of New Cut and Palatka roads, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement Saturday.
According to LMPD, two men walked into the store, confronted someone at the front counter and demanded money out of the cash register. One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a shotgun during the interaction.
The men fled the store with "a undetermined amount of the business' cash," Mitchell said in a statement. As of Saturday night, there have been no arrests in connection to the robbery.
LMPD's Robbery Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
