LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a workplace accident in southwest Jefferson County on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Third Division officers assisted the PRP Fire Department on a trench rescue, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
It happened around 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of West Orell Road, near Lower River Road and Dixie Highway.
It's unknown what company he worked for.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation into the incident.
