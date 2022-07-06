LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a workplace accident in southwest Jefferson County on Wednesday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Third Division officers assisted the PRP Fire Department on a trench rescue, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 7200 block of West Orell Road, near Lower River Road and Dixie Highway. 

It's unknown what company he worked for.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation into the incident.

