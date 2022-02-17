LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot at least once Thursday night at an east Louisville apartment complex, police said.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting just before 6 p.m. in the 11000 block of Maple Brook Drive. The Maple Brook Apartment Homes are located in the area.
Once police arrived on scene, they located the victim. Ruoff said EMS did not transport the victim and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
