LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Russell neighborhood near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night.
According to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff, police responded to a shot spotter run in the 1200 block of Place Noir, near West Chestnut Street, around 8:15 p.m. Around the same time, police went to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
Ruoff says police found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Police think the man tried to drive himself to the hospital after being shot near Place Noir, but he crashed into a building on East Chestnut Street, according to Ruoff.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit tips online.
