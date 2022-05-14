LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot to death in an alley in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
LMPD Fourth Division officers responded to a Shotspotter report in the 900 block of Euclid Avenue around 12:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. That's near Montana Avenue.
On scene, officers found a male, who is believed to be in his mid-to-late teens, had been shot at least once, Smiley said. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD had not made any arrests in the shooting as of Saturday afternoon.
Around the same time, a rollover crash happened nearby, and police are investigating whether it is connected to the homicide, Smiley said.
Anyone with information on the shooting or the crash is asked to call 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
