LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal, state and local authorities are going back to school to learn how to better combat the opioid epidemic.
According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, representatives from several law enforcement agencies gathered for a Drug IQ seminar at a local university, put on by the Non-Intrusive Inspection Division and the Port of Louisville.
The goal of the seminar was to train law enforcement agencies to respond to incidents involving synthetic opioids — including clandestine labs — safely.
"The course was 50% hands-on, with students gaining firsthand experience operating several types of synthetic opioid clandestine labs to include pilling and milling and performing detection and identification of synthetic opioids using actual fentanyl analogs," the news release states.
Agencies that took part included U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Coast Guard, the FBI, the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, the Ft. Knox Police Department, Louisville Airport Police Department and several sheriff's departments.
"This training is very valuable for our officers as well as the other agencies," LaFonda D. Sutton Burke, director of Field Operations at the CBP's Chicago Field Office, said in a statement. "These officers see opioids on a daily basis and going through this training gives them experience and knowledge on how to deal with these situations."
Students learned to conduct risk assessments of situations involving synthetic opioids and respond accordingly, with emphasis on resources required, personal protective equipment, safety and tactical considerations, and decontamination for responders, victims and suspects. There was also focus on current trends in drug use, the use of the dark web to buy, sell and traffic emerging drugs, and the use of cryptocurrency in the drug trade.
"Being able to train with other law enforcement officers is invaluable," Thomas Mahn, Louisville port director, said in a statement. "The opportunity to share stories and learn from others is training you can't find in a book, and it was beneficial to all of us."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.