LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is accused of driving to Bowling Green to meet a minor for sex.
Bowling Green Police arrested Jamison Gann, 30, after being notified by the Department of Homeland Security about the alleged incident.
The department told police that the man had been talking to a person on an online "dating app" that he believed was a 14-year-old female.
Gann told the fake 14-year-old that he was driving from Louisville to Bowling Green with the "intent to have sex," according to an arrest citation.
He was arrested when he got to Bowling Green. Gann is charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, promoting a minor in a sexual performance, use of a minor in a sexual performance, and procuring use of a minor by electronic means.
