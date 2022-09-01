LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has acquitted the Louisville man accused of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend.
Aaron Hernandez was on trial for the January 2018 double murder. Joshua Rice and David Kandelaki were shot and killed at an apartment building on Abigail Drive near Bowman Field.
At the time, police told WDRB News Hernandez was Rice's ex-boyfriend. Hernandez was arrested in Texas two days after the men were found shot to death.
This week, more than four and-a-half years after the crime, a jury found Hernandez not guilty on all charges.
