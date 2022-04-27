LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after police say he climbed through a window at his girlfriend's home in Bullitt County and stabbed two people.
Larry Ray Coombs, Jr., 30, was arrested by the Hillview Police Department just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. He's charged with two counts of first-degree Assault.
Police said they were were called to the home on Beechland Road, just south of the intersection of Hillview Boulevard and Blossom Road, after someone reported a stabbing there.
When officers arrived, they said they found two stabbing victims -- a man and a woman.
According to court documents, the victims told police that Coombs had been living at the home, but earlier in the day, had taken all of his belongings out and was driven to a different location.
The victims said Coombs returned several hours later. Police said the victim had barricaded the door to keep Coombs out, but he climbed through a bedroom window.
Several residents of the home confronted Coombs in the hallway. According to police, Coombs pulled out a knife, walked up to a man in the house, asked, "What's up?" then stabbed him in the chest.
He then stabbed his girlfriend in the upper thigh, according to police.
Both victims were hospitalized due to their injuries. Police said a seal had to be applied to the man's chest and officers had to apply a tourniquet to the woman to slow the loss of blood.
Police said they found Coombs in his vehicle at the intersection of Summit Drive and Beechland Road. According to an arrest report, he was "covered in blood and had a wound to his head."
Coombs is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.
