LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is charged with murder in connection to a Russell neighborhood shooting in April, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD said Mickeal J. Taylor was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
According to LMPD, police were called to the intersection of West Jefferson and South 11th streets around 9 a.m. April 28. Police found Lamont Hobbs Jr., 32, who had been shot.
Hobbs died at the hospital.
According to the arrest citation, Taylor and Hobbs had a brief verbal altercation, which was partially recorded on video surveillance, before the shooting. Taylor's wife was a family member of Hobbs.
Taylor will be booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
