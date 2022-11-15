LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old child, according to Louisville Metro Police.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Derrick Taylor was arrested on Monday night and charged with murder.
Police said officers responded to assist the fire department for a 1-year-old who was short of air on Nov. 2. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital by EMS, but was declared dead at the hospital.
Medical staff examined the child, finding multiple injuries indicative of abuse including two skull fractures, a brain bleed, blood in the child's diaper from his rectum and a fractured finger, according to an arrest citation. Further medical evaluation found several contusions to the child's head, bruising on the child's back and a laceration to his liver.
The child died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to a medical examiner.
Police said Taylor was home alone with the child, and the injuries could only be attributed to blunt force trauma.
Taylor was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
