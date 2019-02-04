LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested on charges of rape, burglary and sodomy.
Matthew Helka was arrested Friday at his home in the 600 block of East Kentucky Street, near South Jackson Street.
Police say the incident happened on January 26.
According to an arrest report, Helka forced his way into the victim's home. He then punched the victim in the face. Police say he also choked the victim.
Officials say Helka then tied the victim to her bed and raped her.
Helka's lawyer says he and the victim met online.
Helka also stole several items from the victim and fled the scene, according to investigators.
He appeared in court on Monday morning. In addition to the rape, burglary and sodomy charges, Helka is also charged with robbery, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment and assault.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 cash bond.
