LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for several armed robberies on Friday, but he will return to court.
William Cissell was found guilty of committing three armed robberies between Dec. 2018 and Jan. 2019.
The jury found him guilty after hearing witness testimony and watching video of the robberies, and recommended a 12-year prison sentence.
Cissell also has a pending murder case in progression. He was accused of shooting and killing Joseph Wyatt, who was found dead in Farnsley-Moreman Landing Park in June.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Metro Police arrest man in connection with June homicide
- Not guilty plea entered for suspect in killing of 66-year-old man in south Louisville park
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.