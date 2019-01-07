LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in June of last year.
Police say 46-year-old William Cissell was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection with the death of 66-year-old Joseph Wyatt.
Officials say the shooting happened on Moormon Lane, not far from the Louisville Loop Trail, which is near from the Farnsley-Moreman Landing property.
Police say Wyatt had been robbed of his vehicle and personal belongings. An arrest report states Wyatt's vehicle was found near where Cissell had been living. Police also say witnesses provided details connecting Cissell to the murder.
Cissell is charged with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.