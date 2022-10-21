William Sloss (murder suspect) in court on Feb. 7, 2020

William Sloss had to be restrained by four men when he appeared in court on Feb. 7, 2020.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has convicted a man of killing a woman then stuffing her body inside a plastic tote. 

The jury found William Sloss guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse. In January 2020, Louisville Metro Police found Amanda Berry, 33, dead in the basement of a house stuffed inside a plastic container.

The jury recommended 50 years in prison for Sloss, 35 years for murder and 15 years for abuse of a corpse.

He'll be sentenced on Dec. 12.

