LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has convicted a man of killing a woman then stuffing her body inside a plastic tote.
The jury found William Sloss guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse. In January 2020, Louisville Metro Police found Amanda Berry, 33, dead in the basement of a house stuffed inside a plastic container.
The jury recommended 50 years in prison for Sloss, 35 years for murder and 15 years for abuse of a corpse.
He'll be sentenced on Dec. 12.
