LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was found shot to death April 28 in Louisville's California neighborhood has been identified.
Donte Keaton, 35, was shot multiple times and died at a home in the 2200 block of Howard Street, near 22nd Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. on a report of a man down inside a home.
At the time of Keaton's death, LMPD said it had no suspects in the case. The department has not provided an update since.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673).
