LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been sentenced to 12 years in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Karliegh Miller in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood in 2020.
According to the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney office, Demond Haynes entered an agreement to plead guilty to manslaughter in January. He was originally charged with murder.
Haynes also pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and two counts of illegal possession of controlled substances.
Miller was found shot in a car in the Park Hill neighborhood on May 31, 2020. She later died at the hospital.
Haynes must serve the full 12-year sentence, and is not eligible for parole or shock probation.
