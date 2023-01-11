LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 10 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl.
Kevin Smyzer Jr., 33, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Indiana State Police stopped his vehicle in March of 2020 for speeding.
Police found 10 golf ball sized bags of fentanyl in the passenger side door. In the back seat, they found a box with half-a-kilogram of fentanyl.
Police also found a ledger with names and dollar amounts. Smyzer had a passenger in the car with him, 39-year-old Dyronne Mason of Louisville.
Mason was sentenced last September to also serve 10 years in federal prison.
