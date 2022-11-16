LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend more than two decades behind bars for a burglary two months ago in New Albany.
Cortlen Berry, 21, pleaded guilty last month. He was charged in a homicide off Beechwood Avenue and Charlestown Road.
According to court records, he broke into Dajour Drones' house and questioned him on where to find his drugs and money. Drones, 25, was shot and killed during the burglary.
Berry admitted he was told Drones had $20,000 and planned to rob him.
Berry will spend 23 years in prison and three years on probation. Berry is one of five people charged in connection to murder.
