LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lance Bowman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing a hookah lounge owner in Shively.
In December 2019, police showed up to Retta's Lounge on 7th Street Road and found James Mentee Jr. outside on the ground.
At the time, Louisville Metro Police said Bowman had an argument with Mentee and was told to leave. Police said Bowman turned around to leave but then walked back up and fired a shot. After the owner was shot, police said a security guard returned fire and hit Bowman in the ankle.
Police followed a blood trail to find Bowman and a handgun hidden in the backyard of a home on Phyllis Avenue.
A jury convicted Bowman in November.
