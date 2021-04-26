LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man and woman face prostitution charges after being arrested early Sunday morning.
Stephen Barker and Nikyra Crumby were taken into custody around 1:20 a.m. Sunday at a home on Rolling Oak Boulevard, according to their arrest reports. That's not far from where Oak Valley Drive meets Blanton Lane in south Louisville.
Barker and Crumby's arrest reports say neighbors called Louisville Metro Police officers to the residence on what they thought was a break-in in progress.
"Neighbors stated there was a 90s model Suburban in the driveway of the home attempting to gain access to the home without the homeowner being present," police wrote in the arrest reports. "The home owner was called by the neighbors and stated there was not supposed to be anyone at the home."
When officers arrived at the scene, police say in the arrest reports they saw Crumby run out of the home and into the car with Barker.
The owner of the home was not there and, according to the arrest reports, told officers over the phone "only one person was allowed to be in the home." That person, a man, told officers he was watching the home for the owner and had hired Crumby off of Escort Louisville to have sex with him for $90 to $100 an hour, police say in the arrest reports.
The man who told police he hired Crumby for sex said he had no idea Barker was waiting outside the residence, according to the arrest reports.
Police found suspected heroin and marijuana in addition to a handgun confirmed to be stolen with "the serial number scratched off" inside the car Barker and Crumby were in, the arrest reports say.
Barker has been charged with promoting prostitution, according to his arrest report, which says he was waiting in the car outside the home "with a timer going off." He was also charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a defaced firearm and first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (heroin), his arrest report says.
Crumby has been charged with prostitution, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a defaced firearm and first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (heroin), according to her arrest report.
In Barker and Crumby's arrest reports, police describe the man who told officers he hired Crumby for sex as a "witness" and do not say if he was arrested or will face charges in connection to the incident.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.